Overview

Dr. Andrew Kopstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bartlett Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kopstein works at Brown Anesthesia Pllc in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.