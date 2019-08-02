Dr. Andrew Kopel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kopel, MD
Dr. Andrew Kopel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Gramercy2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
I was blind in my left eye by a blood hemorrhage and now I can see. Thanks to Dr. Kopel. He is intent on the problem(s) a patient is facing. In my case I am diabetic. He advised me to start eating right so I went to a nutritionist Amanda Compton. All I know is eating right and going to Dr Kopel for fixing my eyes has worked for me and I highly reccomend Dr Kopel
About Dr. Andrew Kopel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Ophthalmology
