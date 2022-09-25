Overview

Dr. Andrew Kontos, MD is a Dermatologist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.



Dr. Kontos works at Innovative Dermatology and Mohs surgery in Lehigh Acres, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Spider Veins and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.