Dr. Andrew Konen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Konen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Konen works at
Locations
Carl E Noe MD PA3600 Gaston Ave Ste 360, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 252-9432
Unified Pain Mgmt.12222 N Central Expy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 972-4851
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been helped with my pain and specific orders as required for many insurance needs. Dr. Konen. Thank you I hope to remain his patient for many years.
About Dr. Andrew Konen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konen works at
Dr. Konen has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Konen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.