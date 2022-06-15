Overview

Dr. Andrew Ko, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Ko works at Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulator Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

