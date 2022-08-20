See All Psychiatrists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Andrew Klymiuk, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Klymiuk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Klymiuk works at Arlington depression treatment center in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Depression Treatment Center
    801 Road To Six Flags W Ste 124, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 459-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Andrew Klymiuk, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Polish
    • 1326264037
    Education & Certifications

    • Fort Worth Hospitals Program
    • VAMC Wilkes Barre
    • Akademia Medyczna
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Klymiuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klymiuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klymiuk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klymiuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klymiuk works at Arlington depression treatment center in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Klymiuk’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Klymiuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klymiuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klymiuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klymiuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

