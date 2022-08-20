Dr. Andrew Klymiuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klymiuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Klymiuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Klymiuk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Klymiuk works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington Depression Treatment Center801 Road To Six Flags W Ste 124, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 459-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klymiuk?
I have been a patient of Dr Klymiuk's for over 20 yrs., he is a caring dr, listens to my issues, the best dr I've seen, very understanding. Without Dr.K who knows where I'd be in my struggle w/my medical issues. God bless Dr Klymiuk & his staff.
About Dr. Andrew Klymiuk, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Polish
- 1326264037
Education & Certifications
- Fort Worth Hospitals Program
- VAMC Wilkes Barre
- Akademia Medyczna
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klymiuk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klymiuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klymiuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klymiuk works at
Dr. Klymiuk speaks Polish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Klymiuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klymiuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klymiuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klymiuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.