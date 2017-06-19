See All Psychiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Andrew Klafter, MD

Psychiatry
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Klafter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.

Dr. Klafter works at Andrew B Klafter LLC in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew B. Klafter MD LLC
    7502 State Rd Ste 2280, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 474-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Andrew Klafter, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
NPI Number
  • 1083793624
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Medical Education
  • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Klafter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klafter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Klafter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Klafter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Klafter works at Andrew B Klafter LLC in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Klafter’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klafter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klafter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klafter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klafter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

