Dr. Andrew Kirsch, MD

Urology
Dr. Andrew Kirsch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus

Dr. Kirsch works at Georgia Urology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Urology PA
    5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328

Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Urinary Incontinence
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Urinary Incontinence

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 07, 2018
    Fantastic pediatric urologist. My son is 5 1/2 and had to have an epispadias repair. I was was nervous, but he was great and my son is not having an problems. It has almost been two weeks. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Lisa Williams in Tybee Island, GA — Aug 07, 2018
    About Dr. Andrew Kirsch, MD

    Urology
    English
    1336243898
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Kirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kirsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kirsch has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Urinary Incontinence, and more.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

