Overview

Dr. Andrew Kirkpatrick, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Marinette, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area and Door County Medical Center.



Dr. Kirkpatrick works at Aurora Health Care in Marinette, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI and Sturgeon Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.