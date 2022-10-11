Dr. Kingman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Kingman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kingman, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Angelo, TX.
Dr. Kingman works at
Locations
Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 658-1511
Shannon Urgent Care South3502 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 481-2231
Shannon South3501 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 947-6466
Shannon Medical Center120 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 658-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital
- Lillian M. Hudspeth Memorial Hospital
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have used Dr Kingman for at least 10 years Now drive 5 hours one way to see him for checkups
About Dr. Andrew Kingman, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1306076138
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kingman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kingman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kingman has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kingman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kingman speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingman.
