Dr. Andrew King, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew King, MD is a Dermatologist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Consultants Inc.350 SOUTHMONT BLVD, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (724) 349-7720
Penn Highlands Healthcare1265 Wayne Ave Ste 204, Indiana, PA 15701 Directions (814) 537-7045
King-maceyko Dermatology Assoc Ltd223 S Pleasant Ave Ste 101, Somerset, PA 15501 Directions (814) 443-6918
Zitelli & Brodland Surgery Cntr5200 Centre Ave Ste 303, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 681-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, spends time discussing your issues.
About Dr. Andrew King, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Skin Discoloration and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.