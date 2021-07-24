Dr. Andrew Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Duly Health and Care1259 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Kim for my hip. He listened to what I had to say, answered my questions and offered details I did not think to inquire about. He said replacement was an option but that he had seen worse and suggested that I try a cortisone shot and therapy first. Grateful for his suggestion rather than immediately pushing surgery. He is very personable and was totally unrushed making sure that I had a complete explanation of my condition and understood my options. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Kim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1811983521
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
