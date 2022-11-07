Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Kim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kim, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
1
Desert Orthopaedic Center-desert2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-4088Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Northwest Office8402 Centennial Pkwy Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 731-1616
3
KE Medical Group8205 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 735-8734
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On my first visit to Dr. Kim, I was seen on time. Everyone from the receptionist to the doctor were very helpful. Dr. Kim answered all my questions and I left feeling like he knows and understood my issues. I will be transferring my file to Dr. Kim's office.
About Dr. Andrew Kim, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1417100918
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
