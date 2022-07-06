Dr. Andrew Kenler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kenler, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kenler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Jandali Plastic Surgery5520 Park Ave Ste 207, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 373-9015
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-3256MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrew Kenler and his staff are outstanding. I couldn’t be happier with my surgery and treatment. They are thorough and very bright. Available and offer great follow up. Their facilities at 5200 Park Ave Trumbull are quite comfortable and convenient. Thank you
About Dr. Andrew Kenler, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1104885169
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
