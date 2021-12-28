Overview

Dr. Andrew Keegan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Keegan works at Roskamp Institute in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.