Dr. Kawecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kawecki, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kawecki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia.
Dr. Kawecki works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maxim Cosmetic Surgery680 N Lake Shore Dr # 1201, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (646) 503-1209Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kawecki?
About Dr. Andrew Kawecki, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, German, Polish and Russian
- 1972715167
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Medical University of Silesia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawecki works at
Dr. Kawecki speaks German, Polish and Russian.
Dr. Kawecki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kawecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kawecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.