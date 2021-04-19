Dr. Andrew Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kaufman, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery, UCSF
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Dermatology Care267 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-6637
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kauffman and his staff were professional, kind and efficient as they performed my procedure. I would recommend him and his team.
About Dr. Andrew Kaufman, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1740214378
Education & Certifications
- Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery, UCSF
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Internal Medicine and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
