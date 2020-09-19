Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kaufman, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Lansing, NY. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Locations
- 1 250 Auburn Rd, Lansing, NY 14882 Directions (607) 533-5070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor GREAT staff
About Dr. Andrew Kaufman, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1568633949
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
