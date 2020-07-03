See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Newark, NJ
Dr. Andrew G Kaufman, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew G Kaufman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Kaufman works at Rutgers Health Pain Management in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rutgers Health Pain Management
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-2085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Migraine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Migraine
Degenerative Disc Disease

Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew G Kaufman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437201332
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Med School
    Residency
    • Columbia Presby Med Center
    Internship
    • Cabrini Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew G Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman works at Rutgers Health Pain Management in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kaufman’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

