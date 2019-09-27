Overview

Dr. Andrew Katz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at LA County Hgh Dsrt Reg Hlth Ctr in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.