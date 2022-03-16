Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Surgeons and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Kassir works at
Locations
-
1
Colon & Rectal Clinic of Scottsdale8415 N Pima Rd Ste 288, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 947-3533
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassir?
Dr. Kassir is fantastic. I was so lucky to have him do my surgery. He was always honest and forthright about what I might expect. I had zero pain following surgery--I told the nursing staff to remove the morphine drip as I did not need it. I equate the lack of post-op pain with his skill as a surgeon. You cannot go wrong having Dr. Kassir perform your surgery. Thank you, Dr. Kassir
About Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245222769
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Med Center
- Maricopa Med Center
- Royal College Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassir works at
Dr. Kassir has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Abscess and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassir speaks Arabic.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.