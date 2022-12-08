Dr. Andrew Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kaplan, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington501 Office Center Dr Ste 195, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (223) 377-2013Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was great & nurse’s also Everyone did a fantastic job
About Dr. Andrew Kaplan, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588618425
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Hospital
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
