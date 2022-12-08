See All Dermatologists in Fort Washington, PA
Dr. Andrew Kaplan, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Kaplan, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kaplan works at Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington in Fort Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington
    501 Office Center Dr Ste 195, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (223) 377-2013
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Kaplan, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1588618425
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center
    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
