Dr. Andrew Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kaplan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7529 E Broadway Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85208 Directions (480) 945-4343
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor and has helped me for years now. He listens to you with your questions and concerns and genuinely cares.
About Dr. Andrew Kaplan, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1154399343
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory University|Grady Memorial Hospital
- Duke University Med Ctr
- University of Texas
- Washington University, St Louis
