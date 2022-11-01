Overview

Dr. Andrew Kalajian, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kalajian works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Basal Cell Carcinoma , Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.