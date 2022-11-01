Dr. Andrew Kalajian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kalajian, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kalajian, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Locations
Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (720) 764-5786Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kalajian and staff made me comfortable during the Mohs surgery procedure. I felt no pain. They were attentive and professional.
About Dr. Andrew Kalajian, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831239094
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- University Of Louisville|University of South Florida
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalajian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalajian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kalajian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kalajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalajian works at
Dr. Kalajian has seen patients for Basal Cell Carcinoma , Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalajian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalajian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalajian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalajian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalajian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.