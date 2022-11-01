See All Dermatologists in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Andrew Kalajian, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (85)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Kalajian, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kalajian works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Basal Cell Carcinoma , Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr
    1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-5786
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Treatment frequency



Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Kalajian and staff made me comfortable during the Mohs surgery procedure. I felt no pain. They were attentive and professional.
    Allard Mike Moody — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Kalajian, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1831239094
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    • University Of Louisville|University of South Florida
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Poudre Valley Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Kalajian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalajian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalajian works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kalajian’s profile.

    Dr. Kalajian has seen patients for Basal Cell Carcinoma , Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalajian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalajian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalajian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalajian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalajian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

