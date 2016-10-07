Dr. Andrew Kaczynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaczynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kaczynski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Mercy General Hospital4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 925-5522SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
I have had two procedures now with Dr.K I have been so happy with both by breast lift and Lipo on a few different areas. Ill be back for more!
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kaczynski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaczynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaczynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaczynski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaczynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaczynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.