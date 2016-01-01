Dr. Andrew Junkin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Junkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Junkin, DMD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Junkin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Abington, PA. They completed their residency with Abington Memorial Hospital
Dr. Junkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Junkin Dental Associates1847 OLD YORK RD, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Junkin?
About Dr. Andrew Junkin, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1679603609
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Junkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Junkin works at
Dr. Junkin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Junkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Junkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Junkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.