Dr. Andrew Jun, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Jun, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Jun works at MD SkinCenter in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Locations

    MD SkinCenter
    1235 N Mulford Rd Ste 205, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 484-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fhn Memorial Hospital
  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Swimmer's Ear
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Skin Grafts
Swimmer's Ear
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • The Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 26, 2021
    Dr. Jun is excellent in his ability to remove skin cancer and leave no scar. I give him the highest recommendation.
    Dennis Sweeney — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Jun, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841270717
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    Internship
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Jun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jun accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jun has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Jun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

