Dr. Andrew Jun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Jun, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Locations
-
1
MD SkinCenter1235 N Mulford Rd Ste 205, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 484-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jun is excellent in his ability to remove skin cancer and leave no scar. I give him the highest recommendation.
About Dr. Andrew Jun, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841270717
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jun works at
