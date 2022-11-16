See All Neurosurgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Andrew Johnson, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Phys & Surg, Neuroscience and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Covenant Hospital
    5115 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 271-2225
  2. 2
    WellStar Medical Group Neurosurgery
    61 Whitcher St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-2326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Atlantoaxial Fusion Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 16, 2022
    I am extremely happy with Dr. Johnson regarding the results of my surgery. I would recommend Dr. Johnson, and his team for the way I was cared for to anyone, family, and friends. I would also like to give a special thanks to the anesthetist that played a major role in my emotional and mental well-being before the surgery and made sure that I felt safe in a such delicate surgery. Thanks to everyone in the hospital that was involved directly or indirectly in my surge. Maria Hitt
    Maria Hitt — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Johnson, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386890150
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Columbia Univ Coll Phys & Surg, Neuroscience
    • Syracuse University, Syracuse Ny
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

