Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
23 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Jimerson II, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Jimerson II works at Advanced Plastic Surgery Sltns in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Duluth Surgery Center
    6620 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30097

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair

    Sep 04, 2019
    I had such an awesome experience. Dr Jimerson and his staff were all great from beginning to end!
    About Dr. Andrew Jimerson II, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    23 years of experience
    English
    1982668497
    CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Andrew Jimerson II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Jimerson II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jimerson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Jimerson II works at Advanced Plastic Surgery Sltns in Duluth, GA.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimerson II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimerson II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimerson II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.