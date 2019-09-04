Dr. Andrew Jimerson II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimerson II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Jimerson II, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Jimerson II, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jimerson II works at
Locations
Duluth Surgery Center6620 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (678) 205-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jimerson II?
I had such an awesome experience. Dr Jimerson and his staff were all great from beginning to end!
About Dr. Andrew Jimerson II, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982668497
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimerson II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimerson II accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimerson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimerson II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimerson II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimerson II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimerson II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.