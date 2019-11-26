Dr. Andrew Jennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Jennis, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Jennis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Jennis works at
Locations
John Theurer Cancer Ctr At Hackensack Univ Med Ctr92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-0580
Regional Cancer Care Associates7650 River Rd Ste 200, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 464-0008
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is so compassionate and so through. He takes his time and explains everything in detail with a genuine concern for his clients.
About Dr. Andrew Jennis, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jennis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennis works at
Dr. Jennis has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jennis speaks Spanish and Yiddish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.