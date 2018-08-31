Overview

Dr. Andrew Jea, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Jea works at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.