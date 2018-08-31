See All Neurosurgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Andrew Jea, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Jea, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Dr. Jea works at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    IU Riley Hospital for Children
    705 Riley Hospital Dr Ste 1134, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 396-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Andrew Jea, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568662724
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Jea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jea works at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Jea’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

