Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jawa works at
Locations
Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 890-2133
New England Baptist Hospital125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Directions (781) 890-2133Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 40 Allied Dr Ste 102, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 264-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jawa is more than an incredibly competent surgeon! He takes the time to answer all of his patients questions and concerns and is tuned into the emotional impact of having surgery! He is not only skilled but so kind and caring which goes a long way! I would recommend him without reservation to anyone facing shoulder replacement or surgery of any kind!
About Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1568671188
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jawa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jawa has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Jawa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jawa.
