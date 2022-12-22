Dr. Andrew Jasek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jasek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Jasek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Jasek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Academy Of Medicine Of Warszawa and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Jasek works at
Locations
-
1
Roxbury Road Office324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-9491SaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
OrthoIllinois - Riverside Office5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 389-9491Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- The Alliance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jasek?
He has always been on time and friendly. No complaints yet!
About Dr. Andrew Jasek, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, German, Polish and Russian
- 1578636692
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Academy Of Medicine Of Warszawa
- State College No 17 Modrzewski Memorial - Warsaw, Poland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jasek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jasek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jasek works at
Dr. Jasek has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jasek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jasek speaks German, Polish and Russian.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jasek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jasek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jasek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.