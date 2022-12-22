See All Rheumatologists in Rockford, IL
Dr. Andrew Jasek, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Jasek, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (93)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrew Jasek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Academy Of Medicine Of Warszawa and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Jasek works at OrthoIllinois in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Roxbury Road Office
    324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-9491
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    OrthoIllinois - Riverside Office
    5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 389-9491
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Gout
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Gout

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • ECOH
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • The Alliance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jasek?

    Dec 22, 2022
    He has always been on time and friendly. No complaints yet!
    Nichole Brooks — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Jasek, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Jasek, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jasek to family and friends

    Dr. Jasek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jasek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Jasek, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Jasek, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Polish and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578636692
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Academy Of Medicine Of Warszawa
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State College No 17 Modrzewski Memorial - Warsaw, Poland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Jasek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jasek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jasek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jasek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jasek has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jasek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Jasek speaks German, Polish and Russian.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jasek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jasek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jasek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Jasek, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.