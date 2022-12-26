See All Otolaryngologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Andrew Jacono, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (286)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Jacono, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with University Rochester

Dr. Jacono works at The New York Center for Facial Plastic and Laser Surgery in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew Jacono MD Pllc
    440 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 773-4646

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Carotid Ultrasound
Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Carotid Ultrasound

Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 286 ratings
Patient Ratings (286)
5 Star
(260)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(20)
Dec 26, 2022
This is a review for a primary rhinoplasty with septoplasty with Dr Jacono. I’m now 6 weeks after the op, and couldn’t be happier with the results! I did have some doubts before deciding on doing the procedure, since my natural nose was not bad to start with and surgery is always a risk. Dr Jacono knows faces like no other, he immediately knew what vision I had during the consultation and put me at ease. He said to me that it’s very important for him to give his patients what they want, and Dr Jacono truly delivered on this promise. The outcome is exactly what we have discussed - I wanted my deviated septum straitened, a gentle curve to the bridge from the profile view and not many changes to the front. Now I have the cutest nose ever, and natural looking too! Even my mum didn’t realise I had anything done, it’s like I was born with it. The new nose fits my face a lot better than the natural one. Thank you, Dr Jacono, you have given me the confidence I never had!
Dec 26, 2022
About Dr. Andrew Jacono, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245247949
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Rochester
Fellowship
Residency
  • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
Residency
Internship
  • Saint Vincent's Medical Center
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Jacono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jacono has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jacono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jacono works at The New York Center for Facial Plastic and Laser Surgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jacono’s profile.

286 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacono.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

