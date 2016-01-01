See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bayside, NY
Dr. Andrew Isopo, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Isopo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Isopo works at Nodar Janas MD P.c in Bayside, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nodar Janas MD P.c
    3501 202nd St, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 224-7629

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cellulitis
Earwax Buildup
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Andrew Isopo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952627697
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isopo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Isopo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Isopo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isopo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isopo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isopo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

