Dr. Andrew Isopo, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Isopo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Locations
Nodar Janas MD P.c3501 202nd St, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 224-7629
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Isopo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1952627697
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isopo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isopo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
