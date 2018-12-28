Dr. Andrew Iraniha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iraniha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Iraniha, MD
Dr. Andrew Iraniha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Huntington Beach Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Newport Laparoscopy496 Old Newport Blvd Ste 2, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-8444
La Palma Intercommunity Hospital7901 Walker St, La Palma, CA 90623 Directions (714) 670-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Huntington Beach Hospital
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Dr. Iranhia did an outstanding bilateral inguinal hernia and epigastric repair using da Vinci robotic assisted surgery. My surgery went perfect, and was performed at Hoag Irvine Hospital. The entire staff and anesthesiologist were absolutely perfect. Dr. Iraniha is very compassionate and deeply cares about his patients. As a retired airline pilot, I appreciate the modern technology that was used in my surgery using the robotic and training involved with skill sets developed by Dr. Iraniha.
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Iraniha has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Ventral Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iraniha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
