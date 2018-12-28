Overview

Dr. Andrew Iraniha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Huntington Beach Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Iraniha works at Newport Laparoscopy in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in La Palma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Ventral Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

