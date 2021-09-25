Dr. Andrew Indresano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indresano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Indresano, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Indresano, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.
Dr. Indresano works at
Locations
-
1
Disc Clinic Pllc3160 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 404, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (972) 707-0005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Indresano?
I can’t imagine anyone giving this man less than a 5 star review.I would give him 10 stars if I could! I have been pain free for almost a year since my surgery last October. He is hands down the finest spine surgeon around. He and his staff treated me with respect and compassion and professionalism. Also, Dr. Indresano is a man of his word!
About Dr. Andrew Indresano, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1023214475
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Univ Of Ca
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Indresano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Indresano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Indresano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Indresano works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Indresano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indresano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Indresano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Indresano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.