Dr. Andrew Hwang, MD

Urology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Hwang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Hwang works at Las Vegas Pediatric Urology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Pediatric Urology
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 407, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 926-8730
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hydrocele
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hydrocele

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Ambiguous Genitalia Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Flexible and Rigid Uretero Renoscopy Chevron Icon
Hernia and Hydrocele Repair Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Repair Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Male Urethral Diseases Chevron Icon
Nephritis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penis Tourniquet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Biopsy of Autologous Kidney Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Surgery Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pyeloplasty Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor (TURBT) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Diseases Chevron Icon
Ureteral Reimplantation Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Catheterization Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Obstruction Sequence Chevron Icon
Urethral Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Sling Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 07, 2021
    I have nothing but good things to say about Dr. Hwang & his staff, so I’m writing as many reviews as I can to spread the word. His staff has communicated well through the text option, & one time I sent a text on a Sunday about some concerns I had about my son, just to have it sent sooner & so I didn’t have to worry about it Monday morning. I really wasn’t expecting a response over the weekend. Well to my surprise, Dr. Hwang himself responded to my text on a Sunday night! It meant a lot to me that he took the time to go over my concerns that night, when I’m sure most would want to relax on their night off before the work week. He always explains things clearly & I feel like he genuinely cares that not only his patients feel comfortable, but so do the parents. I never once felt like with all the questions I had that I was a burden or felt rushed/dismissed by him or his staff. I highly recommend Dr. Hwang-extremely professional, kind, patient, knowledgeable, & all around amazing Dr.!
    Kimma — Feb 07, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Hwang, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730142753
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital of San Diego|National Institute of Transplantation
    Residency
    • University Of Southern California|University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine
    Internship
    • La Cnty Usc Med Center|Los Angeles County University - University of Southern California Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hwang works at Las Vegas Pediatric Urology in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Hwang’s profile.

    Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

