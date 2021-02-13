See All General Surgeons in Glendale, CA
Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, California Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Hurwitz works at Los Angeles Heart Surgery, Glendale, CA in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Port Placements or Replacements and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Glendale
    1019 S CENTRAL AVE, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 244-4374

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • California Hospital Medical Center
  • Garfield Medical Center
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Port Placements or Replacements
Aneurysm
Varicose Veins
Port Placements or Replacements
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Tumor Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Effusion Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hurwitz?

    Feb 13, 2021
    I had triple bi pass surgery 8 years ago by Dr. Hurwitz. Had my 1st angiogram after this surgery recently , the cardiologist and his team commended his work strongly, needless to say everything was running perfectly .
    Mark Green — Feb 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hurwitz to family and friends

    Dr. Hurwitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hurwitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750383766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ind University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurwitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurwitz works at Los Angeles Heart Surgery, Glendale, CA in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hurwitz’s profile.

    Dr. Hurwitz has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Port Placements or Replacements and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurwitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.