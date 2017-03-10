Dr. Andrew Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hung, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Hung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Norris Healthcare Center (hc3)1516 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 865-3700
Usc Urological Associates1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7416, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions
Keck Medicine of USC - Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave # Lbby, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 568-1622
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
July of 2016, I had a radical cystectomy, prostatectomy and a neo-bladder. I had post-surgery complications and was at Keck-USC for seven weeks. There's not a question in my mind that I am alive today because of the care I received from Dr. Hung and the staff at Keck-USC. I would recommend Dr. Hung to anybody and everybody. I owe him my life.
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1225262694
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Yale
- Urology
Dr. Hung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hung has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hung speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.