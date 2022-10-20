Dr. Andrew Hune, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hune, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Hune, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Delmar, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus.
Dr. Hune works at
Locations
-
1
Bethlehem Podiatry261 DELAWARE AVE, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 439-0423Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Bethlehem Podiatry (Albany Location)4 Palisades Dr Ste 250A, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 458-1771Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hune?
Dr. Hune is the most thorough doctor I have seen. He has amazing bedside manner and truly cares for his patients. I highly recommend anyone who has foot issues to see Dr. Hune.
About Dr. Andrew Hune, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1720341787
Education & Certifications
- Kingston Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hune using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hune works at
Dr. Hune has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hune on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hune.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.