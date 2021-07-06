Dr. Hucek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Hucek, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Hucek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 600 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 220, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 979-6100
- 2 182 Spotnap Rd Ste B2, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 979-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Hucek over about an 8-9 year period. I credit him with being one of the biggest components of my care plan that saved my life. He isn’t a life coach and he isn’t touchy feely. He’s a psychiatrist who has an excellent understanding of chemistry and which medications are needed when. He also insists on the patient showing up fully and taking some responsibility for getting better. I cannot imagine that I would still be here had our paths not crossed.
About Dr. Andrew Hucek, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1720156052
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Psychiatry
