Overview

Dr. Andrew Hou, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Dublin, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Hou works at WEBSTER ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL GROUP in Dublin, CA with other offices in Pleasanton, CA, San Ramon, CA, Tracy, CA and Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.