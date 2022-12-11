Dr. Andrew Horodner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horodner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Horodner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Horodner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Horodner works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Care Associates Medical Group Inc514 N Prospect Ave Fl 4, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 750-3300
-
2
Torrance Memorial Physician Network3285 Skypark Dr, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 750-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horodner?
I am always pleased with the care and efficiency TMPN has shown me since I was diagnosed with CLL 4 years ago. Dr Horodner is knowledgeable about my condition and always answers my concerns in a positive and kind way.
About Dr. Andrew Horodner, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386849974
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horodner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horodner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horodner works at
Dr. Horodner has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Mantle Cell Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horodner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Horodner speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Horodner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horodner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horodner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horodner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.