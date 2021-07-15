Overview

Dr. Andrew Hoel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hoel works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.