Overview

Dr. Andrew Ho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Temecula Center for Cardiac Care in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.