Dr. Andrew Herzog, MD

Neurology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Herzog, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Herzog works at Neuroendocrine Associates PC in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neuroendocrine Associates PC
    422 Worcester St Ste 303, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 431-0277

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Autonomic Disorders
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Essential Tremor
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Meningitis
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Feb 19, 2020
    I couldn't agree more. I was 41 when I started having grand mal seizures. I saw several neurologists across the globe who could not determine the cause. Over 25 seizures later, a friend gave me the name of a professor at Texas A &M who was conducting research with Dr. Herzog at Harvard University on "catamenial epilepsy." I called Dr. Herzog, made an appt. and flew up from Texas to see him. He was a wonderful doctor. A beautiful human being who literally saved my life when no one else would/could. I am forever grateful for his knowledge and genuine kindness.
    Melissa Layne — Feb 19, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Herzog, MD

    • Neurology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1386681963
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Herzog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herzog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herzog has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herzog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herzog works at Neuroendocrine Associates PC in Wellesley Hills, MA. View the full address on Dr. Herzog’s profile.

    Dr. Herzog has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzog.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

