Dr. Andrew Herzog, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Herzog works at Neuroendocrine Associates PC in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.