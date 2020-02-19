Dr. Andrew Herzog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herzog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Herzog, MD
Dr. Andrew Herzog, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Neuroendocrine Associates PC422 Worcester St Ste 303, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-0277
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't agree more. I was 41 when I started having grand mal seizures. I saw several neurologists across the globe who could not determine the cause. Over 25 seizures later, a friend gave me the name of a professor at Texas A &M who was conducting research with Dr. Herzog at Harvard University on "catamenial epilepsy." I called Dr. Herzog, made an appt. and flew up from Texas to see him. He was a wonderful doctor. A beautiful human being who literally saved my life when no one else would/could. I am forever grateful for his knowledge and genuine kindness.
About Dr. Andrew Herzog, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Herzog has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herzog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herzog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herzog has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herzog speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzog.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.