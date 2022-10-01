See All Dermatologists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Andrew Herbst, MD

Dermatology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrew Herbst, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Herbst works at Dermatology Physicians Of Connecticut in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Skin Cancer Center of Fairfield County
    148 East Ave Ste 3B, Norwalk, CT 06851 (203) 957-3535

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 01, 2022
    I had Mohs surgery on my cheek three months ago with Dr Herbst. You can barely see the mark now I was very nervous but he really did an incredible job keeping me calm. I saw one other doctor in consultation but could not be happier I chose Dr Herbst
    Stephanie — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Herbst, MD

    Dermatology
    26 years of experience
    English, German
    1437198702
    Education & Certifications

    Columbia Prebyterian
    New York University School of Medicine
    Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Herbst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herbst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herbst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herbst works at Dermatology Physicians Of Connecticut in Norwalk, CT. View the full address on Dr. Herbst’s profile.

    Dr. Herbst has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herbst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

