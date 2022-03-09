Dr. Andrew Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Henry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Henry works at
Locations
Andrew D Henry MD PA9260 Bay Plaza Blvd Ste 502, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 676-0234
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Henry for about 3 years maybe longer (which by the way that picture is not the Dr Henry I see). He has a mild manor and a sense of humor which is rare in a dr. He is caring and explains things so you can understand. I give him a A+.
About Dr. Andrew Henry, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1194892141
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henry speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.