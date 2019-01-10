Dr. Andrew Henrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Henrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Henrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach.
Dr. Henrick works at
Locations
South Coast Eye Care Centers24022 Calle de la Plata Ste 305, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 588-2020
South Coast Eye Care Centers31852 Coast Hwy Ste 101, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 588-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Monarch Healthcare
- SCAN Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for a Dr with flamboyant personality...Move-On, However if you need a very THOROUGH and HIGHLY EXPERIENCED Dr. then Dr. H really excels. I had severe Retina concerns and Dr. H confirmed what I had been diagnosed with and after seeing some Retina Images, I fully understood my prognosis. Although Dr. H did not offer much hope for vision correction, his objectivity was on par with a previous Opthamologist. My wait time was very minimal at the South Laguna office.
About Dr. Andrew Henrick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French, German, Romanian and Spanish
- 1700870821
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Inst
- Good Samaritan Hosp
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- UCLA
- Ophthalmology
